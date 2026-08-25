'Should give up his anti-Hindu mindset': Swami Avimukteshwaranand slams Rahul over Manusmriti remarks

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Tuesday reacted to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, at an event in Pune regarding the Manusmriti and Sanatan cultural traditions, and said that he should give up his anti-Hindu mindset, false propaganda, and misinformation.

This comes as Gandhi had said on Saturday that women belong to themselves and not to their fathers, husbands or sons. He described as shameful the provision in the Manusmriti that, according to him, states that a woman should remain under the authority of male relatives at different stages of her life.

Speaking at the Congress' youth outreach programme, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', Gandhi said that India's greatest strength lies in the "70 crore unique journeys, unique imagination, unique dreams" of its women.

"I would like to quote here the Manusmriti, which says clearly that in childhood a female must be subject to her father, in youth she belongs to her husband and, when her lord is dead, she belongs to her sons. A woman must never be independent. These words are a shame. These words should not have been spoken," Gandhi had said.

In a press statement, the Swami said, "Rahul Gandhi should give up his anti-Hindu religious mindset, false propaganda, and misinformation."

"The statement made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at his programme in Pune on the Manusmriti and Sanatan cultural ideas reveals his utter ignorance, superficial understanding and malicious attitude towards the Sanatan tradition," the Swami said.

He alleged that presenting verses from ancient religious texts out of context for political gain amounted to an insult to India's cultural heritage and an attempt to mislead society.

Explaining his interpretation of the verse cited by Gandhi, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that the phrase "Pita Rakshati Kaumare, Bharta Rakshati Yauvane..." was not about the subjugation or control of women but about the responsibility of the family and society to protect, respect and provide for them.

"From the perspective of Sanskrit grammar, 'Rakshati' means to protect. In its literal sense, it refers to providing security and does not imply any form of control," he said.

The Swami further said that women have traditionally been accorded a significant and revered place in Sanatan thought. He said Indian literature and tradition did not view women merely as dependants but recognised them as a source of "power" and creation.

Referring to the saying, "Yatra Naryastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devtaah", he said the Sanatan tradition had recognised and respected women scholars and sages such as Gargi, Maitreyi and Lopamudra.

He also rejected Gandhi's alleged assertion that the Bharatiya Janata Party was a supporter of the Manusmriti. According to him, the governance and political system of independent India are governed by the Constitution of India.

"Forcibly linking a political party to the Manusmriti to build a political narrative is another fabricated claim," he alleged.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand further claimed that Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Manusmriti reflected an attitude opposed to Hindu scriptures and the Sanatan philosophy of life.

"We had previously declared him 'excommunicated from Hinduism' for repeatedly spreading what we believe is false and misleading propaganda about the Manusmriti and other scriptures, from Parliament to public platforms," he said.

The Swami warned Gandhi and the Congress party against making what he described as misleading or derogatory comments about Sanatan scriptures without a complete study and understanding of them.

"If such rhetoric continues, the enlightened and Sanatan-loving sections of society will continue to strongly and vociferously oppose this ideological immaturity," he added.

--IANS

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