March 22, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

Shop to Enterprise: Patna youth see jump in business and fortunes, courtesy PMEGP

Shop to Enterprise: Patna youth see jump in business and fortunes, courtesy PMEGP

Patna, March 22 (IANS) Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Sheikhpura district who once barely managed to make ends meet by running a small shop, is running a successful entrepreneurial venture in the city. He attributes his success to the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) – a central government scheme, which assists prospective beneficiaries in establishing new micro-enterprises primarily with small project costs, facilitated through small loans.

Sharing the experience of his fortunes, taking a jump from humble origins to that of enterprise makers, he expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that his business grew only because of the public welfare scheme launched by the government.

His life trajectory has undergone a sea-change over the years, after he started taking advantage of the PMEGP scheme. Initially, Ashok's shop was very small and income-limited and meeting his family's expenses was a daily struggle. His desire to move ahead helped him overcome the odds.

Upon learning about the PMEGP, Ashok resolved to expand his small shop and applied to avail the benefits of the scheme. Once the application process was completed, he received the assistance provided.

Leveraging the benefits of the scheme, he expanded his small shop and established a large furniture warehouse. Now, his facility manufactures not only chairs and tables but also a wide variety of items such as wardrobes, sofa sets, and office furniture.

People from Sheikhpura and surrounding areas flock to his warehouse in large numbers to purchase the products.

Since the opening of the warehouse, Ashok Kumar's income has seen a substantial increase.

Speaking to IANS, he remarked that there has been a significant transformation in his life.

"Had I not received the benefits of this scheme, I would still be running just a small shop," he said, expressing his gratitude to PM Modi.

"This scheme is proving to be a milestone for small shopkeepers like us, as everyone harbours the desire to achieve something, but financial constraints often prevent them from doing so. In this context, this scheme has proven to be immensely helpful."

He further stated that the scheme enables rural youth to become self-reliant and establish enterprises right within their own towns.

--IANS

mr/uk

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