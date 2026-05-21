Shivya Pathania on the art reality series 'SPECTRA': We were living every moment

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Shivya Pathania is all set to headline and host the reality series “SPECTRA”, a unique art-based show that moves away from the usual format of conflict-driven reality television.

The series follows seven artists - Aathira Mohan, Athira Dev, Sneha Chakraborty, Riya Malra, Sakshi Khullar, Stanlee, and Zake as they accept the challenge of creating art amidst the terrains of the Himalayas.

Produced by Harsh Mainra under the banner of Versatile Motion Pictures, “SPECTRA” follows the mantra, “No Drama - No Fight, Only Fundamentally Right.”

Speaking about the show, Shivya said, “I have never done a show like 'SPECTRA' before, and honestly, I don’t think I have ever seen something like this either. There was no script, no manufactured drama, no fixed moments… we were literally in the middle of jungles and mountains, living every moment as it came. It was real, raw, and deeply special to me because I myself belong to the mountains, so I understand the silence, the calm, and the magic they hold."

"I truly believe that whoever watches this show, something will stay with them after it ends. Maybe the child inside them will wake up again… the one who once loved colours, painting, sketching, creating without fear. 'SPECTRA' is also for everyone who once loved painting, sketching, or creating but somewhere along the way felt art could never be pursued seriously, and creativity deserves to be pursued," she added.

Sharing the core idea behind the show, she said, "And if even one person, while watching 'SPECTRA', pauses and thinks about how important nature is for us humans and how necessary it is to stay connected with art, then for us that is the biggest win. Because this is probably the only reality show where there is no winner… the journey itself is the winner.”

Producer Harsh Mainra added, “SPECTRA is not just about aesthetics; it is rooted in nature. Our core message, ‘No Forest, No Future’ is a high-altitude plea for conservation."

The makers recently hosted an exclusive Blue Carpet Premiere and Art Exhibition on May 19 at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri, where they showcased the artworks created during the Himalayan journey.

--IANS

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