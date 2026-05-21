Railways using AI, drones, CCTVs to enhance safety of trains and passengers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Indian Railways is using the latest technology tools like AI, drones and CCTVs intensively to enhance the safety of trains, passengers, station premises and the vast rail network.

This is being undertaken in a mission mode by strengthening the intelligence gathering mechanism at the beat level of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), said the minister during a high-level security review meeting held here.

The Railways Ministry carried out extensive consultations with field officers from across the country in the presence of senior officials in the national capital.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination by improving information-sharing mechanisms between RPF and Government Railway Police for more effective security management across the railway network.

It was noted during the meeting that in the last few days, the involvement of anti-social elements has emerged during the initial probe into multiple incidents, including some recent fire incidents.

Indian Railways has taken these incidents seriously and the RPF is actively probing them.

In several cases, prompt and proactive action by Railways helped avert major eventualities, according to an official statement.

It was also felt that, besides strengthening intelligence systems and the use of technology to process inputs faster, Railways will further encourage passengers to actively support efforts in containing anti-social activities during their journey and while waiting at station premises.

The ministry urged passengers to remain alert and vigilant while travelling. Any suspicious activity or suspicious person noticed on railway premises should be immediately reported on the Railway helpline number 139.

Emphasis was also laid on enhancing technology-driven security systems, expanding CCTV coverage across the railway network, and improving operational security coordination between Railway Board headquarters and field zones.

The meeting also highlighted strengthening cyber security, upgrading camera specifications, and deploying AI-based surveillance and monitoring systems.

--IANS

na/