SEBI-backed NISM, IICA join hands for training push in governance, ESG, capital markets

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-backed National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) to strengthen training in governance, ESG and capital markets, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Mumbai and aims to jointly design and deliver capacity building programmes, certification courses, executive education modules and training initiatives, including for SEBI officers and officials of other regulatory and financial sector institutions, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The signing ceremony was graced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who underscored the importance of building a performance-driven corporate governance framework to enable MSME access to capital markets, strengthen sustainability disclosures and promote evidence-based research in emerging regulatory domains.

The collaboration has been envisaged by IICA Director General and CEO Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, who has been driving strategic initiatives in corporate governance, ESG and responsible business conduct aligned with the national development agenda.

The agreement was signed by NISM Registrar Yogita Jadhav on behalf of NISM and Dr Garima Dadhich, Head, School of Business Environment, IICA, on behalf of IICA.

It establishes a long-term framework for cooperation in knowledge exchange, capacity building, research, policy support and institutional collaboration in areas such as securities markets, sustainability, ESG reporting and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR).

It will also cover key areas including insolvency, investor education, valuation, responsible investing, sustainable finance, board governance, market integrity, MSME financing and emerging regulatory frameworks, the ministry said.

Both institutions will collaborate on research studies, curriculum development, dissemination of best practices, faculty exchange programmes, publications and joint organisation of conferences and seminars.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards building a more inclusive, well-governed and knowledge-driven ecosystem for India’s securities markets and corporate sector.

--IANS

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