May 21, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

Malaysia Masters 2026: Chaliha storms into quarters, Malvika bows out

Ashmita Chaliha storms into quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod bows out of the event being played at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo credit: Badminton Photo/BWF

Kuala Lumpur, May 21 (IANS) India’s Ashmita Chaliha continued her impressive run at the Malaysia Masters, storming into the women’s singles quarterfinals with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei at the Stadium Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Starting from the qualifiers, Ashmita looked in complete control against the World No. 55, dominating the opening game with a comfortable win. Although Jin Wei attempted a fightback in the second game, the Indian shuttler never allowed her opponent to settle, wrapping up the contest in straight games in just 27 minutes.

With the victory, Ashmita reaches the quarterfinals of a Super 500 event for the third time in her career. She will next take on eighth-seeded Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, who advanced after defeating two Indians, Anmol Kharb and Malvika Bansod. The rest of the Indian contingent bowed out in their respective matches.

Malvika bowed out in the second round after a loss to former European Games champion Kjaersfeldt of Denmark on Thursday. Despite winning the opening game at the Stadium Axiata Arena, World No. 51 Malvika lost 16-21, 21-8, 21-15 to the World No. 23 and eighth seed Danish shuttler. This was Olympian Kjaersfeldt's second win in three matches against Malvika.

Bansod’s compatriot Devika Sihag also exited the women’s singles in the second round after a 21-16, 21-13 defeat to former Olympic champion and top seed Chinese Chen Yufei.

Meanwhile, India’s men's doubles campaign came to an end after MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan -- the only Indian pair at the BWF Super 500 tournament -- went down 21-14, 21-15 against Hu Keyuan and Lin Xiangyi of China.

In the mixed doubles, a duo of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma suffered a 12-21, 25-27 loss against the USA’s Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans made me who I am today, adopted me as son of their own land, says Dinesh Karthik. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: RCB fans made me who I am today, adopted me as son of their own land, says Dinesh Karthik

Hridhaan Shah takes out Malaysian top seed, Muhammad Haiqal Hazim Bin Syarudin, in boys’ U-17 pre-quarters of the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Jr squash: Hridhaan Shah takes out Malaysian top seed in boys’ U-17 pre-quarters

LIC posts 23 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 23,467 crore, declares dividend of Rs 10

LIC posts 23 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 23,467 crore, declares dividend of Rs 10

India calls for making BRICS counter-terrorism body more resilient, future-ready

India calls for making BRICS counter-terrorism body more resilient, future-ready

Ahmedabad to spearhead nationwide ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ celebrations for Commonwealth Games Day

Ahmedabad to spearhead nationwide ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ celebrations for Commonwealth Games Day

'I will always be grateful to this club,' says Bernardo De Silva ahead of his farewell match with Manchester City against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: @ManchesterCity

'I will always be grateful to this club,' says Bernardo ahead of Man City farewell

Pakistan: Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married to 41-year-old Muslim man

Pakistan: Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married to 41-year-old Muslim man

Probe into Abhishek Banerjee's alleged property tests Trinamool leadership

Probe into Abhishek Banerjee's alleged property tests Trinamool leadership

Team bonding, role clarity key to T20 Mumbai League title defence, says MSC Maratha Royals, captain Siddhesh Lad. Photo credit: MCA

Team bonding, role clarity key to T20 Mumbai League title defence, says Maratha Royals' captain Lad

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery