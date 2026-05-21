May 21, 2026 6:59 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff reveals how his ‘The Great Grand Superhero’ mirrors him in real life

Jackie Shroff reveals how his ‘The Great Grand Superhero’ mirrors him in real life

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘The Great Grand Superhero’, has shared that his titular character of a superhero grandfather is very close to him.

The actor, along with Manish Saini, the director, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city. The actor said that there were many factors behind giving his nod to the film, and one of them is the novelty of the concept.

He said that the concept of a superhero grandfather was unheard of in Hindi cinema until the work on the film started.

When asked what appealed to the artiste in him about the story or the character, the actor said, “I said, a gentleman who's got three national awards. It's the right kind to totally blindly trust. And he trusting me, it's an honour for me. It's a privilege for me. So there was no way that I couldn't do this film. Later on, then he made me hear a little bit of it, and I liked it. And I thought, ‘A grandfather playing a grandfather and having equation with a grandchild like a friend. That's something which I am. I talk to a child like he's me. I don't see the difference. There's no generation gap”.

He added, “And then that guy becomes a superhero. And I wanted to be a superhero. I said, ‘Let’s do, I'll get a chance to become a superhero. And I think I can pass off as an old chap. So there was no way that I could refuse the film. I really liked the character of this grandfather. And I liked him a hell of a lot. And for me, it's basically a film which is very close to my heart. And to be working with this gentleman who's got three national, 40 years, I haven't got a single. So obviously, it's a bloody privilege”.

‘The Great Grand Superhero’ is set to release in cinemas on May 29, 2026.

--IANS

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