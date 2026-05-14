Shivraj Chouhan to unveil his book ‘Apnapan’ based on PM Modi’s life and leadership

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to unveil his book titled ‘Apnapan’ on May 26, in which he has compiled three decades of his public life, a detailed account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspirational leadership and also numerous experiences of his close coordination with the latter in serving the nation.

The Union Minister, in a video message on Thursday, said the world sees PM Modi as a political leader with a mass support base, but for him, he is a true “Karmayogi and a person with infinite dreams” and working with him came as a “great learning” for him, which he wanted to share with the next generation of leaders and also the people in general.

“I have had the opportunity to observe and understand his personality, leadership, service, organisation, good governance, and national dedication from multiple perspectives. With a humble effort, I have woven these experiences, emotions, inspirations, and life values into my book, 'Apnapan',” he said.

He further said that writing this book was not an easy task as it entailed penning his thoughts and experiences from three decades of public life, a large part of which was spent working closely with the Prime Minister.

“People have watched him giving speeches from the dais, but I have seen him closely -- stretching himself day and night with the same energy, enthusiasm and verve to serve the nation. People see and assess his policies, but I have observed his utmost concern, feelings and dedication to serve the poor, youth and women alike,” he said.

Shivraj Chouhan further said that true leadership doesn’t come from speeches, but rather it comes from selfless dedication, discipline and close connect with people.

Sharing reasons behind penning the book, he said, “I thought that these experiences shouldn’t end up as memories but should be taken to the people, for whom PM Modi works day and night.”

“This book will also serve as a lesson for the young and emerging leadership on how to weave the nation’s goals and citizens’ concerns together and still move ahead to bring a visible change in the lives of people,” he remarked.

He further stated that for bringing decisive change, not a big post but firm determination is needed, and the Prime Minister’s life is a testament to this principle.

“I am confident that this book will inspire all readers, especially young friends, to play an active role in building a developed India through the ideals of service, empathy, patriotism, and public welfare,” he noted.

--IANS

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