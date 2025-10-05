Shivangi Joshi's post-wedding mode includes half closed eyes with a happy heart

October 05, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Shivangi Joshi, has been preoccupied with the wedding of her sister, Sheetal Joshi.

Once the wedding rituals were concluded, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress was headed back, along with the entire family.

Sharing the post-wedding scenes with her InstaFam, Shivangi dropped a video where the entire Joshi clan was grooving on the "Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band" track from "Mohabbatein" in the bus.

The clip opened with a bunch of family members sleeping after being tiered with all the wedding fun, followed by a few having a blast singing the popular number.

Shivangi was also seen performing the hook step of the "Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band" track with two other girls from the family. By the end, the entire family joined in on the fun.

Expressing her physical and mental state post the wedding, she wrote in the caption, "Post-wedding mode….Aankhein half bandh (Sleeping emoji) Dil full happy(Red heart emoji) Sleep-deprived but fully vibing.. Aankhein khuli ho ya band...travel vibes at max (Busm dancing lady and fire cracker emojis) (sic)."

Earlier, Shivangi used social media to drop some sneak peeks from her sister's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony.

From dancing during the haldi to getting emotional while handing over the varmala, Shivangi was on top of her sister duties during the various ceremonies. She was also seen dancing her heart out during the sangeet night.

Various moments from Sheetal's wedding surfaced on social media, capturing the vivid emotions of the bride's family.

Shivangi also reunited with her on-screen "Nani" Lataa Saberwal during the pre-wedding festivities.

Latta posted a warm selfie with Shivangi and Sheetal on social media with the caption, “About yesterday Love and blessings”.

Lataa essayed the role of Shivangi, aka Naira's grandmother, in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". Shivangi was loved for her character on the show before she quit in 2021..

