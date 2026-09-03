Shivangi Joshi gets trolled for ‘acting’ surprised after spotting paparazzi outside Sunita Ahuja’s Lock Upp party

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Television actress Shivangi Joshi found herself on the receiving end of social media trolling after a video of her being surprised on spotting paparazzi outside actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja’s party surfaced online.

In the video, Shivangi can be seen stepping out of the venue in a pink outfit.

As she notices the team of paparazzi waiting outside, the actress appears surprised and looks towards the paparazzi before making her way towards her car. She was heard sating, “Paps?! Yahan?!”

Her reaction soon became a talking point on social media, with some users accusing her of “overacting”. Comments on the viral video included remarks such as, “Oh paps... Humesha itni acting kyu” and “Pele khud paps ko bulao fir anjan banne ka natak karo”.

Interestingly, Shivangi was not the only television personality spotted at the gathering. Her ‘Lock Upp 2’ co-contestant and actor Harshad Chopda was also seen at Sunita’s party.

The two, however refrained from posing together and were spotted exiting separately.

Shivangi and Harshad’s equation has remained a talking point ever since their participation in ‘Lock Upp 2’.

Their close friendship on the reality show led to the speculation about a possible romantic angle, but both actors have maintained that they share a genuine friendship and nothing beyond that.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi has built a strong television career, beginning with ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ before appearing in shows including ‘Begusarai’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’. She also starred opposite Harshad in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’.

–IANS

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