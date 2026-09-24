September 24, 2026 5:34 PM हिंदी

'Defeated people speak like this, it is their frustration': Manoj Tiwari criticises Mukesh Sahani over controversial remark against CEC

'Defeated people speak like this, it is their frustration': Manoj Tiwari criticises Mukesh Sahani over controversial remark against CEC

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday criticised the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani over his remarks against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying that such language has no place in a democracy and reflects the frustration of defeated people.

The remarks came amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Sahani had made a controversial remark against the CEC, saying that he would have shot him if he were permitted to get away with one murder.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Tiwari said, "Defeated people speak like this. It is their frustration. Such language has no place in a democracy. I am surprised."

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise, Tiwari said questions were repeatedly being raised against the poll body during elections.

"Defeated people keep raising questions. What is new about this? I have been an MP since 2014, and every year during elections, I see these (Opposition) people attacking EVMs and banging their heads over them," the BJP MP said.

"Instead of making such allegations and counter-allegations, they are repeatedly told to come with authenticity and prove their claims, but they do not prove anything," Tiwari added.

Reacting to the Jamui molestation case, the BJP MP said he was deeply pained after seeing the incident and expressed concern over the nature of the crime.

"To be honest, I was deeply pained after seeing the incident in Jamui. I am at a loss for words to say what we should say. What kind of people are they? How horrifying is their mindset," he added.

Tiwari said he was somewhat relieved by the action taken by the Bihar government but called for stricter punishment for those involved.

"I am somewhat relieved by the action taken by the Bihar government. However, stricter action should be taken. These people are beasts and predators, and they should be given such punishment that it sets an example in society," he added.

Tiwari also welcomed the arrest of the accused and said their apprehension was important to prevent them from committing further offences.

"Thank God they were caught. Otherwise, if someone had escaped after committing such a heinous crime, just imagine what kind of a dangerous person would have remained at large. So, I am very relieved that they were arrested, and now they should be punished," he said.

--IANS

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