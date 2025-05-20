Shivangi Joshi celebrates her birthday in the 'most meaningful way' with underprivileged kids

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Television actress Shivangi Joshi turned her birthday into a heartfelt celebration by spending the day with underprivileged children.

Rather than a lavish party, the actress chose to distribute essentials, play games, and share moments of joy with the kids, calling it the “most meaningful way” to mark her special day. Taking to Instagram, Joshi shared a video from the celebrations and wrote, “I started my birthday in the most meaningful way surrounded by little bundles of joy and wise, gentle souls. We shared cake, smiles, quiet moments and in between, so much laughter, strength, and love…”

The actress added, “To the beautiful children and resilient elders who made this day unforgettable…thank you for the warmth in your eyes, the strength in your smiles, and the joy you so freely gave me. Being with you was a gentle reminder of how much happiness lives in the simplest things… in just being present, in just being there for one another. I prayed for each of you for your health, your dreams, your hearts and for love to keep finding you, always.. My heart feels full. Grateful beyond words.”

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress posted a series of snapshots from her birthday celebration alongside underprivileged children and senior citizens. In the photos, she’s smiling for selfies, helping to slice the birthday cake, and sharing moments of laughter with kids.

Shivangi Joshi celebrated her 27th birthday on May 18.

The actress rose to prominence with her stint in the show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and went on to star in ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.’ She’ll next appear opposite Harshad Chopda in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.’ The upcoming series will delve into the twists and turns of modern relationships.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ is reportedly set to premiere next month in the 8 p.m. slot on Sony Entertainment Television, taking over from Tejasswi Prakash and Gaurav Khanna’s Celebrity MasterChef once IPL 2025 concludes in May.

--IANS

ps/