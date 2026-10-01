Shivaleeka Oberoi shares note for husband Abhishek Pathak ahead of ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’ release

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Shivaleeka Oberoi expressed her pride as she cheered for her filmmaker-husband Abhishek Pathak ahead of the release of ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’.

She shared a string of images from the sets of the third installment of the film and reflected on the hard work and sleepless nights that went into the project. She also said that she had been fortunate to witness the journey up close and hinted at the film’s strong family angle.

“I’ve seen the dream, the hard work, the sleepless nights and the heart behind it all. Tomorrow, the world gets to see what I’ve been lucky enough to witness. And if you’ve watched Drishyam, you already know..when it comes to family, my husband doesn’t play around. @abhishekpathakk #DrishyamTheConclusion #2ndOct,” Shivaleeka wrote as the caption.

Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutt, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor.

Drishyam tells the gripping tale of a family caught in the shadow of a shocking disappearance. A policewoman’s son goes missing, and she threatens to destroy Vijay’s family. Determined to protect his loved ones, Vijay spares no effort in keeping them safe.

Seven years later, in the sequel, the Salgaonkars have tried to move on from the traumatic events of their past. But just when life seems to have found its rhythm, unexpected circumstances arise, threatening to unearth dark truths long buried.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on 2nd October 2026.

--IANS

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