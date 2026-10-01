Disha Patani shares fond memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as she celebrates 10 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani has completed a decade in Bollywood and marked the milestone by looking back at her journey with gratitude.

The actress made her Hindi film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. To mark 10 years in the industry, Disha took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming picture from the film featuring herself and Sushant. Along with the picture, she expressed gratitude for the opportunities, characters, and people who have been part of her journey.

“Grateful to have completed a decade into this journey of exploring myself. Blessed to have lived through these beautiful characters that'll stay with me forever and for everyone who gave me the opportunity to do so. Priyanka will always be close to my heart. Thank you for all the love and support. Beyond grateful,” she wrote.

The image features Disha and Sushant smiling as they look at each other. She also added the popular track ‘Kaun Tujhe,' sung by Palak Muchhal, from the film to the post, adding an emotional touch to the throwback.

Disha played Priyanka Jha in “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” the biographical sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the sports drama also featured Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher. The film chronicled the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events. It was released in theatres on 30 September 2016.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. His death was investigated by multiple agencies and was officially treated as a case of suicide.

Meanwhile, speaking of Disha’s work front, she is gearing up to make her much-anticipated Hollywood debut with the upcoming supernatural action-thriller “The Portal of Force.”

--IANS

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