Prasidh to miss third ODI against WI due to hamstring injury, Kamboj likely replacement

It is understood that India pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has been pulled out of the ongoing red-ball game between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ is likely to be named as his replacement in the squad. In the ongoing day’s play in Puducherry, Kamboj was replaced by fast bowler Praful Hinge in the playing eleven.

It is understood that India pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has been pulled out of the ongoing red-ball game between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ is likely to be named as his replacement in the squad. In the ongoing day’s play in Puducherry, Kamboj was replaced by fast bowler Praful Hinge in the playing eleven.

“Prasidh is definitely not playing the third ODI due to the hamstring injury he has picked. He will now report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further scans, and his recovery timeline will be drawn based on that. For now, Kamboj is likely to be his replacement,” said a source familiar with the development to IANS on Thursday.

Kamboj, who took 3-34 in 17.3 overs in the first innings, bowled just two overs in the second essay before departing Puducherry. Prasidh, who opened the bowling attack during India's eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, walked off after sending down just five overs.

After bowling a four-over opening spell, Prasidh bowled the 31st over before walking off the field and took no further part in the contest. His sudden exit forced the Indian team management to turn to part-time off-spin of Naman Dhir, who bowled 6.1 overs, though he himself briefly left the field earlier due to cramps.

Both India and the West Indies are scheduled to reach Chandigarh on Thursday evening. Prasidh, however, will head directly to Bengaluru to report at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for detailed scans and rehabilitation.

While Prasidh is not included in the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting on October 6 in Lucknow, him picking a hamstring injury remains a key concern considering India’s multi-format tour of New Zealand features five ODIs and two Tests.

Prasidh’s absence could open up a slot for right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj, who was not included in the two ODIs. The Indian team management may also consider bringing back seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was left out of the playing eleven in Guwahati.

--IANS

nr/vi