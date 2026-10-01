Romiit Raaj recalls Rupali Ganguly’s warm gesture, says she invited him to lunch with the entire ‘Anupamaa’ team

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Romiit Raaj has opened up about his experience of working with actress Rupali Ganguly on the popular television show “Anupamaa.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she praised her talent and recalled the warm sense of togetherness he experienced on the sets. Romiit recalled a memorable moment from the sets when Rupali invited him to join the entire team for lunch. He said that the Anupamaa cast and crew regularly eat together, adding that the tradition reflects the strong sense of camaraderie and togetherness on the show. “Everyone sits together, eats together, talks, laughs and shares those little moments. On a show that works such long hours, having that sense of togetherness makes the workplace feel like a real family,” he said.

Adding to this, the ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go’ actor stated, “I genuinely enjoyed watching the entire cast together — chilling, laughing, sharing funny incidents and just having a great time with each other. There is such a lovely camaraderie between everyone, and I absolutely loved being around that energy.”

Romiit also talked about his experience of working with Rupali Ganguly. “I have always admired Rupali Ganguly’s work, and getting the opportunity to share screen space with her has been a fabulous experience. She is an extremely talented actor, and I am genuinely enjoying working with her.”

Recalling his first day on the show, the actor mentioned, “The Anupamaa Parivaar is super fun — there is so much madness, laughter and positive energy on the set. On my very first day, everyone welcomed me so warmly that I immediately felt comfortable.”

Romiit also credited the show’s directors for helping him shape Ranvijay.

Romiit Raaj recently became part of the Anupamaa cast in September 2026. He essays the role of Ranvijay “RV” Sood, a successful entrepreneur whose entry brings a new layer to the show’s storyline. Rupali plays the titular role in Rajan Shahi’s daily soap.

--IANS

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