Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates Indian women’s squash team on bronze win

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Shameena Riaz after the Indian women’s squash team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.

"I congratulate Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Shameena Riaz on securing the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Team event in Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your collective effort has earned India another medal in squash. I commend the team for this achievement,” President Murmu wrote on X.

India settles for the bronze after going down 2-1 to Hong Kong in a closely fought semi-final at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

Anahat Singh began the tie against Chan Sin Yuk and was involved in a marathon contest before eventually losing 3-2. The Indian teenager won the opening two games 11-9, 11-8, but Chan fought back to take the next three 11-6, 13-11 and 12-10.

Tanvi Khanna then kept India’s medal hopes alive with a comeback win over world No. 40 Lee Ka Yi. After losing the opening game 4-11, Tanvi fought back to win the next three 13-11, 11-9 and 13-11, levelling the tie at 1-1.

Joshna Chinappa was unable to complete the turnaround, however, losing 3-0 to Ho Tze Lok in the deciding match.

The bronze was Anahat’s second medal of the Games after she won silver in the women’s singles. Joshna, Tanvi and Anahat were also part of India’s women’s team that won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

The latest medal takes India’s squash tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games to four. Anahat and Abhay Singh had earlier won silver medals in the women’s and men’s singles respectively, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured bronze in mixed doubles.

India had enjoyed an even more successful squash campaign at Hangzhou 2023, winning five medals, including two gold, one silver and two bronze.

The women’s team bronze in Nagoya thus adds another medal to India’s growing squash haul and marks a repeat of the team’s podium finish from the previous Asian Games.

--IANS

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