Shiva Rajkumar ends Salman Khan’s ‘Monster’ vs ‘Original Monster’ debate: We Are One

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Amid comparisons between Bollywood star Salman Khan’s 'Monster', directed by Vamsi Paidipally, and Shiva Rajkumar’s 'Original Monster' helmed by R. Chandru, the Kannada heartthrob made it clear that there is no “Shiva vs Salman” equation to explore.

Speaking during the title launch of 'Original Monster', Shiva Rajkumar revealed that both the projects have extremely different storylines.

“Salman’s Monster and Original Monster both stories are really different. It’s not Shiva vs Salman, we are one,” Shiva Rajkumar said.

Additionally, in an exciting update for the movie buffs, the Sandalwood star further hinted at the possibility of joining forces with Salman in the future.

He shared, “God wishes, we will be working together. Might be Salman and I working together.”

Touted to be a pan‑Indian action spectacle, 'Original Monster' will show Shiva Rajkumar in his fiercest avatar yet. The makers released the motion poster of the drama on Sunday, which featured the protagonist with a blood‑soaked weapon in hand, standing in the middle of chaos.

With Anand Pandit backing the project, Original Monster' will enjoy tunes composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and camera work by AJ Shetty.

Coming to Salman Khan’s 'Monster', the upcoming pan‑India action entertainer is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the highly talked-about drama is expected to reach the audience by Eid 2027.

Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Southern beauty Nayanthara in his next. 'Monster' will mark the primary collaboration of the two prominent actors.

Additionally, Salman's promising lineup also includes Apoorva Lakhia's 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which was earlier called 'Battle of Galwan'. The movie will talk about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Backed under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi' has Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady opposite Salman.

Moreover, Salman will also be returning as the host for the popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss 20'.

--IANS

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