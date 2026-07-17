Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC’s WhatsApp hacked; FIR lodged after scammers target contacts for money

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena National Secretary and Spokesperson, Shaina NC, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Mumbai Cyber Police after cybercriminals hacked her WhatsApp account and used it to run a financial scam targeting her contacts.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the growing menace of cyber crime and the safety of citizens on digital platforms.

According to Shaina NC, her WhatsApp account was compromised on Thursday and used to send messages to several contacts, falsely seeking urgent financial assistance in her name.

The messages promised that the amount would be returned within a short period, thereby misleading friends, colleagues and well‑wishers.

Some recipients, trusting the sender, have already suffered monetary loss. “This is a clear case of cyber fraud and identity theft. My WhatsApp account has been misused to cheat people," said Shaina NC on Friday.

“If such a thing can happen to a public figure, one can only imagine the plight of the common citizen. We need swift and strict action against such criminals.” She emphasised the vulnerability of everyday citizens to such sophisticated digital traps.

On discovering the breach, Shaina NC and her office immediately alerted all contacts not to respond to any suspicious requests originating from her number and promptly filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Police.

She has requested the police authorities to trace and block the payment instruments and digital wallets used in this fraud, identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for hacking the account and strengthen monitoring and response mechanisms so that such complaints are addressed on a priority basis.

Shaina NC has also appealed to the public to remain vigilant about online scams and to verify any financial requests received through messaging platforms, even if they appear to come from known numbers.

She has urged citizens to promptly report such incidents to the nearest police station or cyber crime cell.

She advised people to always double-verify any financial requests received over messaging apps—even if they appear to come from trusted family members or friends—and to promptly report any cyber anomalies to the nearest cyber crime cell.

“As a responsible citizen and public representative, I am committed to pursuing this matter to its logical conclusion, so that strong deterrent action is taken and people feel secure in the digital space,” she added.

The Mumbai Cyber Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are currently tracing the digital footprint of the attackers. Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.

--IANS

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