‘Why to kill a dead person’: Shinde lambasts Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/Photo/IANS

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a dig at Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks, saying, ‘why to kill a dead person’.

“The people of Maharashtra have defeated you (Uddhav Thackeray) in the Assembly elections,” said Shinde.

In his speech at the Shiv Sena’s anniversary, Shinde, without naming Uddhav Thackeray, slammed him for leaving Hindutva to gain power, saying that as the election is approaching, he is remembering Hindutva and Marathi people again.

Stepping up the attack against Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde alleged that Marathi Manoos was betrayed in 2019 after the latter joined hands with Congress and NCP to form the government in Maharashtra.

“We know who committed the sin of forming an alliance with the Congress, which Balasaheb Thackeray opposed all his life. We also know who exhibited helplessness for power. They betrayed the Marathi people in 2019. They betrayed Maharashtra. Even a lizard changes colour. But Maharashtra has also seen a lizard changing colour so quickly,” he claimed.

He said that the strike rate of the Thackeray camp in the 2024 assembly elections was only 23 per cent. “Voters have already said goodbye to the Thackeray group. While we have confidence, they (Thackeray group) have arrogance. This arrogance is leading them to destruction.”

“They (Thackeray group) say that we have not abandoned Hindutva. Then why does their tongue hesitate when they call Balasaheb Thackeray a Hindu Hridayasramat? Why do you sit on the lap of those who abuse Hinduism and insult Swatantryaveer Savarkar?” he asked.

“Is it your Hindutva to compare traitors with patriots? Is it your Hindutva to put those who recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' in jail? Balasaheb's dream was to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Balasaheb used to say, ‘make me the Prime Minister’, I will do both these things. Who did both these things? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did them. You scold those who made Balasaheb's dream come true and sing the Congress tune. What kind of Hindutva is this?" he asked.

“He (Uddhav Thackeray) became helpless for the Chief Minister's post. Will he be the heir of Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts? Balasaheb Thackeray even lost the right to vote for Hindutva. But he did not give up Hindutva. But those who call themselves the heirs of Balasaheb accepted helplessness for power. Maharashtra is witness to this. If Balasaheb were there, he would not have tolerated this,” said Shinde.

He added that he (Uddhav Thackeray) has become helpless due to his betrayal of Hindutva and the Marathi people.

“However, we have promised that we will not compromise with Hindutva until the last drop of blood is left. Some people remember people when elections come. They remember Marathi people. Voters will show them their place. What did you do for the Marathi people after Balasaheb? Give an account of it. Due to your inaction, Marathi people in Mumbai went to Virar and Nallasopara. It is well known who was in power in Mumbai for the last 20 years,” said Shinde.

--IANS

sj/dan

