Shilpa Shirodkar says 'feels just like yesterday' as Kishen Kanhaiya turns 36

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar shared a special social media post as her 1990 action comedy "Kishen Kanhaiya" completed 36 years of release on Monday.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a poster from "Kishen Kanhaiya", alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

In her post, Shilpa said that despite the film having been released such a long time ago, it all feels like it happened yesterday.

"#36YearsOfKishenKanhaiya It feels like just yesterday (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, "Kishen Kanhaiya" has been penned by Ravi Kapoor, Mohan Kaul, and Kader Khan.

The drama narrates the tale of twins separated at birth due to their mother's demise during childbirth. While Kanhaiya, one of the brothers, is raised by a loving couple, Leela and Bholaram, the other, Kishen, is mistreated by his stepmother Kamini ever since childhood.

These two finally learn about each other after growing up, leading to a series of confrontations and betrayals.

Pushpal Dutta performed the camera work for the film, whereas the editing department has been headed by Sanjay Verma.

Rajesh Roshan has provided the tunes for "Kishen Kanhaiya".

The secondary cast of the drama has Kader Khan, Saeed Jaffrey, Ranjeet, Bindu, Dalip Tahil, Amrish Puri, Sujit Kumar, Shubha Khote, Shreeram Lagoo, Johnny Lever, and Dinesh Hingoo in significant roles, along with others.

For the unaware, Shilpa made her Bollywood debut back in the late 1980s. During her tenure, she went on to be a part of several movies such as "Bhrashtachar" (1989), "Hum" (1991), "Aankhen" (1993), and "Gopi Kishan" (1994), to name just a few.

However, Shilpa decided to step away from the entertainment industry following her marriage, giving all her attention to her personal life.

Shilpa last graced the screen with Sonakshi Sinha's "Jatadhara".

Before that, she made headlines for her stint at the popular reality show "Bigg Boss season 18".

