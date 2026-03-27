March 27, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shirodkar says 'Back to what I love doing' as she resumes Shankara The Revolutionary Man shoot

Shilpa Shirodkar says 'Back to what I love doing' as she resumes Shankara The Revolutionary Man shoot

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar has resumed the shoot for her forthcoming web series "Shankara The Revolutionary Man", which is based on the life and teachings of saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

Taking to her official Insta account, Shilpa posted a selfie from her vanity.

Sharing the picture on social media, the 'Jatadhara' actress wrote the caption, "Back to what I love doing, (sic)" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jointly backed by Modi Studios and Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the series further stars Abhishek Nigam, Rati Pandey, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, and Manoj Joshi in crucial roles, along with others.

Previously, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shilpa shared how “Shankar - The Revolutionary Man” became a turning point in her life, leading her on a spiritual journey.

She revealed that the experience helped her achieve personal growth while exploring a deeper sense of purpose beyond the screen.

Shilpa told IANS, “I have always been spiritually inclined. I enjoy learning, listening, and exploring different kinds of knowledge. So, when this show came my way, it felt like a life-changing moment for me. I thought to myself that if I were to be a part of this project, it would offer so much more for me to learn, both professionally and personally.”

Shedding light on her role in the show, she added, “I am portraying the role of Adi Shankaracharya’s mother, Arambha. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to play such an important figure in his life. Adi Shankaracharya had a very strong personality, and his mother played a pivotal role in shaping his journey. So, for me, it’s truly a privilege to step into her shoes.”

“I have the chance to work alongside such an iconic figure—Modi ji—and to portray Adi Shankaracharya’s mother, which is truly an honor. Personally, I feel like I am learning something new every day, whether it’s from reading the script or through interactions on set. It’s an incredible chance for growth,” Shilpa concluded.

--IANS

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