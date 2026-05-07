IPL 2026: Inconsistent DC look to arrest slide against surging KKR (Preview)

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) As the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies, time is fast evaporating for a stuttering Delhi Capitals. To keep their hopes alive, Axar Patel’s men must arrest a prolonged slide in form and a dismal home record when they host a surging Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday evening.

While DC has managed a solitary win from five home games this season, three-time winners KKR arrive on the back of a three-match winning streak after a torrid start that saw them be winless in their first six matches. History also favours the visitors - KKR holds a 3-0 head-to-head advantage over DC since 2024, and a win on Friday would see them leapfrog the hosts on the points table.

DC’s struggles have been punctuated by a chronic lack of stability. The side has fielded 20 players in ten games - the second-most for a side in the tournament - mirroring the unsettled approach that marred their 2025 season. This ‘selection roulette’ was evident in their eight-wicket loss to CSK, where Karun Nair replaced Sameer Rizvi in the playing eleven, only for the latter to be summoned as an Impact Player following yet another top-order collapse.

This instability is largely a self-inflicted byproduct of an imbalanced playing roster. By exhausting three overseas slots on batters while relying on an all-domestic seam bowling attack, DC’s strategic gamble backfired. The rigidity of this structure was exposed when Pathum Nissanka’s recall in Jaipur came at the expense of veteran finisher David Miller.

While Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have staged rescue acts, the fact that an Impact Player has been Delhi's top scorer in the last two home games highlights a top-order in crisis. The home-turf hoodoo remains a significant psychological barrier - DC has managed just two wins in their last ten home outings since 2025. The varied nature of the surfaces has left the side second-guessing their own home conditions. Interestingly, DC have lost every time when batting first, and found success while chasing.

KL Rahul has been the constant pillar of DC’s batting, amassing 445 runs at a strike rate of 181. His strike rate of 211 between overs 7-16 is the second-best in the league, and accounts for a staggering 26 percent of his team's runs in this season - a figure that underlines the fragility around him and the need for other batters to be more consistent in batting returns.

The bowling metrics are equally concerning for DC – they have picked 41 wickets – the lowest for any side - at an economy rate of 10.2. T. Natarajan’s form has dipped sharply, with just one wicket in his last seven games, while Kuldeep Yadav is enduring his most expensive season – conceding at 10.2 runs per over, while going wicketless five times. Compounding these issues is a league-worst catch efficiency of 64.6 percent for DC, who have grassed 17 catches.

Meanwhile, for KKR, the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will again be the key. Narine, who became only the third bowler to take 200 IPL wickets in the side’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, is conceding just 6.8 an over - the best economy rate for a bowler in the competition.

Chakaravarthy has taken ten wickets in his last four matches after a slow start, and the numbers are unambiguous: KKR have lost every match in which he has gone wicketless and won three of four when he has taken two or more. With Tuesday’s game dishing out a surface favouring spinners, it plays right into their hands.

In the batting department, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's composed 59 against SRH in the last game and Rinku Singh's 158 runs without dismissal in his last three innings along with Cameron Green looking sharp with the bat are signals of a team finding its rhythm.

What will also delight KKR is their pacers have also provided ample support to the spin attack and have been economical too, with young Kartik Tyagi in delightful form. The toss, as much as the playing eleven, could prove to be decisive for an inconsistent DC, who must fix their broken blueprint if they are to halt KKR's charge, before the gate to entering the playoffs shuts for them.

When: Friday, May 8, 7:30PM IST

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson and Rehan Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, and Saurabh Dubey.

--IANS

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