May 11, 2026 2:16 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty shows yoga poses women should avoid during menstruation

Shilpa Shetty shows yoga poses women should avoid during menstruation

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, yet again has used her social media platform to spread awareness about mindful fitness.

The actress shared a yoga excercise and also highlighted that certain exercises and inverted poses should be avoided by women during their menstruation cycle.

Stressing the importance of listening to one’s body and practising safely, Shilpa shared a video from her workout session.

Shilpa wrote, “One pose closer to flexibility… physically and mentally.

Benefits of this variation:

* Boosts blood circulation to the brain.

* Stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands.

* Strengthens the neck, shoulders, and core muscles.

* Helps relieve stress and anxiety.

* Improves digestion and enhances the natural glow of the face.

** Avoid this pose if you have high blood pressure, heart conditions, glaucoma, neck pain, or a slipped disc.

Women should avoid this practice during menstruation.

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaSeHiHoga”

In the video, Shilpa is seen performing an advanced inverted yoga pose on a pink yoga mat.

Dressed in black activewear, the Dhadkan actress demonstrated the posture with precision and control.

Showcasing her flexibility and core strength, Shilpa flaunted the excercise like a pro.

Earlier, on account of National Excercise Day, Shilpa had shared a powerful message on consistency and self-discipline, followed by a motivating workout video montage.

Taking to her social media account, Shilpa posted a compilation of clips capturing her amidst her exercises.

From yoga poses to strength training and Pilates, Shilpa was seen doing it all.

She wrote, “Showing up doesn’t always look the same. Some days it’s easy, some days it’s the last thing you want to do… but it still counts..On National Exercise Day, just a small reminder to keep going. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The 50-year-old actress is an advocate of healthy eating and better living for years now.

–IANS

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