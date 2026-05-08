May 08, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty shares video scolding son, her own mother has the last laugh

Shilpa Shetty shares video scolding son, her own mother has the last laugh

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a hilarious video ahead of the International Women's Day. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself with her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

In the video, she can be seen pulling up her son for his habits, and asking him to fix his habits when the video cuts to her own mother quietly smiling, reliving Shilpa’s childhood and how she used to scold the actress.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Moms really wait for the day the tables turn. #MaaHaiNa #MothersDayEveryday

Shilpa, who is married to the businessman and actor Raj Kundra, shares Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra with her husband. The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2009.

Earlier, the actress took to her social media account to share snippets from her Banaras diaries. She gave her fans a peek into her love for traditional weaves, food, spirituality, and also her Banarasi saree shopping, which she calls ‘saree bingeing'. In a video shared by Shilpa, the actress is seen sitting gracefully in a stunning red salwar kameez as a salesman displays a variety of elegant sarees in front of her.

In a video, Shilpa is seen closely examining the sarees by touching and feeling the fabric as the salesman presents different pieces to her. Shilpa who seems to be impressed and awestruck by the beautiful and traditional Banarasi fabric, called all of them “very pretty”. Apart from shopping, the actress also seems to have indulged in local flavours, and shared a shot of creamy Banarasi lassi served in kulhads.

Shilpa also visited the revered Vindhyavasini Temple, where she sought blessings, and captioned it as, “i#vindhyavasinima #blessed”.

Shilpa has been on a spiritual journey for quite some time now. Prior to this, before visiting the holy Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth temple in Tripura. She was seen offering prayers and also shared glimpses of her divine experience with her fans on her social media account.

--IANS

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