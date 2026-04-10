Shilpa Shetty shares pictures with Shamita: Equal parts love, madness, memories

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Siblings Day shared a string of unseen photographs with her sister Shamita and said, “equal parts love, madness, and memories.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage from her younger days to now with text overlays that read: “Normal pose vs whatever this is”, “Sab height ke hisaab se khade ho jaao”, “When someone says - Khaana lag gaya hai”, “Us looking at bigger things ahead” and “Kiss now, roast later.”

Shilpa added the song “Matargashti” by Mohit Chauhan from the 2015 film “Tamasha” picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sisters: equal parts love, madness, and memories i wouldn't trade for anything. #SiblingsDay”

Shamita is the younger sister of actress Shilpa. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama Mohabbatein in 2000. She went on to do films including Bewafaa, Zeher, and Cash.

Shamita participated in several reality television shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss.

Talking about Shilpa, she was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

The film is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over just seven days, emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa will be seen in KD: The Devil directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

--IANS

dc/