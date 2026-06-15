June 15, 2026 1:46 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty doles out Monday motivation with mobility challenge workout

Shilpa Shetty doles out Monday motivation with mobility challenge workout

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty kicked off the week by doling out a dose of Monday motivation for fitness enthusiasts.

In her latest post, she shared a mobility challenge workout focused on improving balance, flexibility, and overall body control. In her caption, she also encouraged fans to stay consistent with their fitness goals. In the video, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be seen performing a mobility challenge workout, focusing on balance, flexibility, and controlled movements.

For the caption, she wrote, “How many times did you lose balance? Be honest Benefits of Mobility Challenge: - Improves shoulder mobility and flexibility through a wide range of movement.- ⁠Enhances upper and mid-back (thoracic spine) mobility for better posture and movement. - ⁠Increases hip mobility, helping you move more freely and efficiently.- ⁠Challenges balance, coordination, and overall body control.- ⁠Strengthens stabilizing muscles while improving motor control.- ⁠Promotes smoother movement patterns and better joint health.- ⁠Builds body awareness, focus, and functional fitness. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

Shilpa Shetty often shares videos of her workout and yoga sessions, giving regular glimpses of her fitness routine.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty had recently celebrated her 51st birthday. She shared a heartwarming glimpse of her perfect birthday celebration, which she enjoyed with her family by her side. The ‘Hungama 2’ actress posted a video from the special day on Instagram. The clip showed Shilpa cutting the cake with her husband Raj Kundra, while her kids sang the birthday song for her. The doting mom also enjoyed the cake and received a special gift that left her surprised.

Alongside the sweet video, Shilpa wrote, “Just the perfect Birthday, with my loved ones. Thankyouuuuuu for all your good wishes and blessings. Heart is filled with soooo much love. Heartfelt gratitude.”

Work-wise, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the popular OTT web series Indian Police Force.

--IANS

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