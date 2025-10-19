Shikha Malhotra reveals why Shah Rukh Khan never makes anyone feel like they’re working with a superstar

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Shikha Malhotra recently opened up about her experience working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He praised his down-to-earth nature.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Shikha, who has worked with SRK in the film “Fan,” revealed how, despite his immense fame, Shah Rukh ensures that everyone on set feels comfortable and valued, never making anyone feel the pressure of working with a superstar. She shared, “He’s so grounded. He won’t make you feel like you’re working with a superstar. His energy, respect, and simplicity put everyone at ease. Working with Shah Rukh Khan has been a lifelong dream come true.

Shikha Malhotra added, “From the very first moment on set, he makes you feel like you’re part of his own family. There’s a warmth in the way he speaks and a respect in the way he listens. He never makes you feel like a newcomer; he makes you feel like a collaborator. His humility is as grand as his stardom.” She went on to state, “Every interaction with him is full of grace and kindness. He creates an atmosphere where you feel seen and valued. Despite his legendary status, he treats everyone with equal love and dignity. Sharing screen space with him teaches you more than any acting school can. For me, working with SRK wasn’t just an experience it was an emotion.”

Shikha Malhotra, an actress and trained nurse, made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Fan.” Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as Aryan Khanna, a film star, and his obsessive fan and lookalike, Gaurav Chandna. The movie was released on 15 April 2016.

She also recently appeared in the Hindi-Rajasthani film “Kaanchli: Life in a Slough,” where she starred alongside actor Sanjay Mishra.

