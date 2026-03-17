Injury setback halts Dane van Niekerk's comeback tour

Hamilton, March 17 (IANS) Dane van Niekerk’s long-awaited return to international cricket has faced an obstacle. The all-rounder will not join the South Africa women's national team on their ongoing tour of New Zealand due to a calf injury.

The former captain reversed her international retirement last year but already missed the opening match and will take no further part in the series.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the news in an official update.

“Proteas Women all-rounder Dané van Niekerk will miss the rest of the tour to New Zealand due to a right calf injury. Van Niekerk felt discomfort the day before the first T20 International (T20I). A scan showed the injury's extent, which will need rehabilitation. Fidelity Titans’ Anneke Bosch has been called up as her replacement,” the Proteas Women posted on X.

In her absence, Anneke Bosch rejoins the T20I setup, marking her first appearance in the format since November 2024. This injury is a significant setback for van Niekerk, who has been striving for a spot in South Africa’s squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after missing the last two editions.

Her journey back has not been easy. A veteran of 110 ODIs and 91 T20Is, van Niekerk was dropped in 2022 for not meeting fitness standards and announced her retirement in March 2023. Since then, she has worked hard to return through domestic cricket, playing for Western Province and earning a call-up to the national team in late 2025 during a home series against Ireland.

Senior all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is still recovering from illness and is not part of the squad.

Meanwhile, the multi-format series in New Zealand, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs as part of the Women’s Championship, has posed additional challenges for the visitors. Men’s batter Jordan Hermann is also out due to a hamstring injury.

--IANS

hs/