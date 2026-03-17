Nabha Natesh on 'Swayambhu': I play a character that is like the backbone of the lead character (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Nabha Natesh, who plays one of the two female leads in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited pan Indian period film 'Swayambhu', featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, has now disclosed to IANS that she plays a character that is like the backbone of the protagonist's character in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Nabha Natesh said, "I play a character called Sundaravalli in the film. The story and the whole set up is so beautiful. And what intrigued me about my character, who is a classical dancer and who has grown in this village along with the protagonist, is that she is somebody who has this in-depth emotional understanding of the protagonist's life. She is aware of his ups and downs, what his strengths and weaknesses are. She is like his shadow. She is like a great emotional support to the protagonist."

Nabha Natesh went on to add, "For a man or a woman to succeed in life, there will be people who will be behind them, supporting them through and through. When an individual is successful, we may not see them. But when they are low, these people play a key role. When a person is low, people who have supported them from the beginning know what emotion to touch on and how to motivate them to get them going. I play such a role and that defines my character in the film."

"In other words, Sundaravalli is somebody, who at the most important point of the protagonist's life -- when he is at his lowest, comes and gives him the faith to kickstart. From there, the story takes an important turn. And he goes and achieves what he sought to achieve," she explained.

Swayambhu', which is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year, is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu.The film has triggered huge interest not just in fans but also film buffs for a number of reasons.

It is an already established fact that young hero Nikhil Siddhartha went to Vietnam to train in martial arts for the film. In fact, the young actor became so proficient in the use of swords that he could fight with a sword in either hand.

Sources had disclosed to IANS that it was not just Nikhil Siddhartha who received training in sword fighting and that even the supporting cast received training in sword fighting from experts.

A source had told IANS that a team of Vietnamese sword fighting experts were flown in to train the stunt artistes here who shot for the film. Several hundred artistes were part of the enormous climax sequence that was shot over a period of 60 days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that the makers had, in November last year, confirmed that the monumental production had officially wrapped its shoot. After an intense two-year journey and 170 days of extensive filming, the team proudly announced the completion of the film.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, 'Swayambhu' will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era. The film is scheduled to hit screens on April 10 this year.

--IANS

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