Neymar still chasing Brazil World Cup recall

Rio de Janeiro, March 17 (IANS) Neymar said that he has not given up hope of securing a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad after being overlooked for warm-up friendlies against France and Croatia later this month.

The Santos forward marked his return from injury with an assist in the Brazilian club's 1-1 home draw with Corinthians on Sunday. But it did not persuade Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to recall him to the national team after an absence of almost two and a half years, reported Xinhua.

"I'll speak about it because it can't be left unaddressed," the 34-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star told reporters.

"Obviously I am upset and sad not to have been called up, but the focus continues day after day, training session after training session and match after match. We will achieve our objective. There is still one final call-up to come and the dream continues."

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, has made just four appearances for Santos this year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in December.

He has not played for Brazil since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023, an injury that left him sidelined for more than a year.

Ancelotti told a news conference earlier on Monday that Neymar could still feature at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, provided he was fully fit and playing regularly for Santos.

Brazil will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 before facing Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Group C.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce

Defenders: Wesley (AS Roma), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Gabriel

Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Endrick (Olympique Lyonnais), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

--IANS

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