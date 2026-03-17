Madhuri Dixit says 'they are all grown up' as elder son Arin turns a year older

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's elder son Arin Nene has turned a year older on Tuesday. Marking the special day, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl penned a heartfelt wish for her son, expressing her pride in the amazing young man Arin has grown into.

In a joint post with husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Madhuri uploaded a video compilation of all the key moments of Arin over the years, including his graduation ceremony.

"Blink an eye and they are all grown up. Wishing my baby Arin a very happy birthday and many happy returns. So proud of how you have grown into an amazing young man, full of life and happiness. Look forward to all that lies ahead. With much love, Mom, Dad, Ryan, Carmello and Coco. (red heart emoji)," she wished her son in the caption.

Back in May last year, Madhuri and Dr. Nene attended their son Arin's graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.

Dr. Nene took to his official social media handle and dropped a couple of sneak peeks from the graduation ceremony. The photos had the proud parents posing with Arin and the family members of other graduates.

Expressing his joy, Dr.Nene had penned the caption, "All in a week’s work! Loved every part of the ceremonies and am so proud of Arin and his classmates. And the best part is MD celebrated her birthday with Arin graduating! What an amazing present for both," followed by a red heart emoji.

For those who do not know, Madhuri tied the knot with Dr. Nene in a traditional ceremony on October 17, 1999, in Southern California. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2003 with the arrival of their son, Arin. Two years later, in 2005, they welcomed their second son, Ryan.

After her wedding, Madhuri shifted to the U.S for many years before finally returning to Mumbai and making her comeback as an actor.

--IANS

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