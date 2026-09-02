Sher-e-Punjab T20: Naman, Abhay help Abhishek Sharma-led Amritsar Soormas to first win

SAS Nagar (Punjab), Sep 3 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas registered a stunning seven-wicket win over Fazilka Falcons to open their account in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Wednesday.

Batting first, Fazilka Falcons posted 182/9 in 20 overs after recovering from an early setback.

The Falcons were reduced to 38/2 before Vihaan Malhotra and Sanvir Singh steadied the innings with an important 83-run partnership for the third wicket. Malhotra scored a quick 60 off 34 balls, while Sanvir continued the attack with 63 off 35 balls.

However, Amritsar’s bowlers came back strongly in the latter stages and kept picking up wickets to prevent Fazilka from finishing with an even bigger total. Akash Pandey was the pick of the bowlers with 2/27 in four overs, while Mayank Markande impressed with an economical spell of 1/12 in two overs.

The Soormas also produced a brilliant fielding effort throughout the innings, with sharp catches, quick movements in the field and good work inside the circle helping them keep the Falcons under pressure.

Chasing 183, Amritsar got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 39/3. Captain Abhishek Sharma provided a quick burst with 21 off just nine balls but was unable to continue his innings.

With the team under pressure, Naman Dhir and Abhay Choudhary took control of the chase. The pair played with confidence and attacked the Fazilka bowlers whenever they found an opportunity.

Dhir, who has been in excellent form, remained unbeaten on a brilliant 88 off 48 balls, while Choudhary provided excellent support with an unbeaten 58 off 35 balls.

The duo added an unbeaten 147-run partnership, completely changing the game after Amritsar had lost three early wickets.

Their outstanding partnership helped the Soormas reach 183/3 in just 18.1 overs, completing a comfortable seven-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare.

The win gave Amritsar Soormas their first points of the tournament and capped off an all-round performance, with their bowlers and fielders setting up the game before Dhir and Choudhary finished the chase in style.

--IANS

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