Moliya to lead Rest of India U-23 squad against Tamil Nadu in CK Nayudu Trophy winners match

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Baroda’s batting all-rounder Priyanshu Moliya, who played for India in the 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, has been named captain of the Rest of India U-23 squad for the upcoming Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy winners match against champions Tamil Nadu, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi will serve as Moliya's deputy in the 15-member squad selected by the Junior Cricket Committee. The four-day red-ball fixture will be held at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from October 1 to 4.

Raghuvanshi was India's highest run-getter at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, which the side won. But a finger injury needing surgery ruled him out of KKR’s final game of IPL 2026 and the Mumbai T20 league.

Raghuvanshi, who was KKR’s leading run-getter with 422 runs in 13 games, made a return to competitive cricket via the ongoing Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy 2026/27, where he’s amassed 289 runs in four games, including hitting three fifties.

The squad features Mumbai batters Ayush Jethwa and Manan Bhat, Maharashtra batter Digvijay Patil, and Saurashtra batter Raxit Mehta, alongside wicketkeepers Aravelly Avanish Rao, Moliya’s team-mate from the U19 World Cup 2024 days, and Mayank Verma.

The bowling department comprises of Punjab’s Emanjot Singh Chahal, Saurashtra medium pacer Chandraraj Rathod, Chhattisgarh’s left-arm spinner Varun Singh Bhuie, Rajasthan speedster Ganesh Suthar, Mumbai medium pacer Nikhil Giri, Uttar Pradesh right-arm pacer Chetan Sharma, and Andhra left-arm pacer G Sumith.

Left-arm spinner Emanjot, who recently played in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 league, featured in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals as a last-minute replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Singh, who was ruled out of the competition with a hamstring injury.

Rest of India U-23 Squad: Priyanshu Moliya (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (vc), Ayush Jethwa, Manan Bhat, Digvijay Patil, Raxit Mehta, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Mayank Verma (wk), Emanjot Singh Chahal, Chandraraj Rathod, Varun Singh Bhuie, Ganesh Suthar, Nikhil Giri, Chetan Sharma, and G Sumith.

--IANS

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