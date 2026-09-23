India needs ‘whole-of-industry’ approach to build global electronics, semiconductor hub

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) India’s electronics and semiconductor sector must move to a coordinated whole‑of‑industry approach to turn growing investments and capacity into a globally competitive ecosystem, according to industry experts cited by an official fact sheet on Wednesday.

Industry leaders at SEMICON India 2026 highlighted that individual associations representing different segments of the ecosystem are ultimately working towards a common objective: building a globally competitive electronics and semiconductor sector in India.

India’s electronics and semiconductor sector is entering a new phase with major investments flowing in, manufacturing capacities expanding, and global companies increasing their presence and the ecosystem is growing at an unprecedented pace, the statement noted.

Industry leaders stressed that the next stage of growth cannot be driven by any single segment alone. Semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, components, materials, design, packaging and end-use applications are becoming increasingly interdependent, making success not only dependent on technological capabilities but also on the collaboration across industry.

A recurring theme during the discussion was the increasing convergence across technology sectors. "Chips derive value not in isolation but through their integration into devices, products and systems. Advances in fabrication rely on supporting materials and equipment, while manufacturing depends on packaging, testing and broader electronics capabilities," the statement said citing industry experts.

Such an interconnected nature of the industry calls for stronger linkages and more structured collaboration across the value chain.

Industry leaders also explored the idea of creating a more permanent community mechanism that can facilitate continuous dialogue, encourage coordination among associations and help drive collective action on matters of national importance.

Existing associations must build on their strengths by providing a common platform where they can collaborate on issues that cut across sectors and value chains, experts said.

The discussion reinforced the broader “Silicon to Systems” vision, where design, manufacturing, packaging, electronics and technology solutions work in tandem to create a stronger and more resilient ecosystem.

SEMICON India 2026 drew over 600 exhibitors, including nearly 300 international companies, showcasing the growing global interest in India's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

The event also witnessed 56 MoUs, strategic initiatives and industry announcements across manufacturing, design, packaging, AI, R&D, logistics and skilling.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and the India Semiconductor Mission strengthen domestic capabilities and build a robust manufacturing ecosystem. The government has approved 12 semiconductor projects under the Semicon India programme, with five commercial semiconductor units already operational as of September 2026.

--IANS

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