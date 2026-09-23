'I leave content and happy,' says Ingram on retiring from all forms of professional cricket

Cardiff, Sep 23 (IANS) After calling time on his two-decade playing career, former South Africa batter Colin Ingram said that he leaves the game ‘content and happy’ and without any major regrets despite never getting to realize his dream of playing Test cricket for the Proteas.

Ingram represented South Africa in 31 ODIs and nine T20Is between 2010 and 2013, but it was his 11-year stint with Glamorgan across all formats that made him a legendary name in the English county cricket circuit.

“My story has been about making the most of what opportunities I've had, and being grateful for what's come along. I've just taken the path that I could most of the time, and kept trying to reinvent myself, and in a way that's been really fulfilling,” Ingram said to Cricinfo on Wednesday.

While he enjoyed a prolific white-ball career, including stints in various franchise T20 leagues, Ingram admitted that missing out on a Test cap remained his only unfulfilled ambition, though he harbours no bitterness.

“I would've loved to have played Test cricket. I'm a lover of the game, and just to be part of that history and wear your national colours in the most traditional format, I would've loved that. But I certainly don't look back with regrets. I tried to make the most of myself and my talent and enjoy the challenge and the journey along the way.

“I leave the game content and happy. I'm not one of those grumpy senior players; I've loved everything it's brought. I've loved the fitness and the training… I mean, the odd warm-up, maybe not so much, but it's been a great journey and I don't have a lot of regrets. I think that's quite satisfying,” he added.

Apart from his international appearances, Ingram played 15 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across two seasons for Delhi Capitals, alongside prominent stints in the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the SA20.

Turning his focus to coaching, Ingram highlighted his desire to learn and climb the ladder in leadership roles, having drawn inspiration from several renowned coaches throughout his career like Jason Gillespie, Russell Domingo, Adi Birrell, Tom Moody, James Foster, and Ryan ten Doeschate. “I've been able to steal little tidbits from all of them along the way,” he said.

Ingram, who has secured franchise coaching assignments for the upcoming winter alongside his role at Glamorgan, expressed a clear vision for his next chapter. “I've bowled legspin, I've kept wicket, and I'm fascinated by the game. I don't want to limit myself by any means, but I'm still aware that I need to do my time and get into the trenches, and get some hard work done,” he concluded.

--IANS

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