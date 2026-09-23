Indian, Sri Lankan navies participate in air operations, special forces drills during Exercise SLINEX-26

Visakhapatnam, Sep 23 (IANS) Navies of India and Sri Lanka carried out seamanship evolutions, air operations, night replenishment at sea, and special forces drills during the sea phase of the bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-26 off Visakhapatnam.

The 13th edition of SLINEX-26, which kicked off on September 17, began with the harbour phase and was followed by the sea phase.

"SLINEX 26 transitioned to sea, with the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy undertaking seamanship evolutions, air operations, night replenishment at sea and Special Forces drills, including VBSS and slithering operations", the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

"The evolutions enhanced interoperability and operational coordination, culminating in the conclusion of SLINEX26 and furthering the enduring India–SriLanka maritime partnership," it added.

During the harbour phase of the exercise, the two navies participated in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, Underway Replenishment (UNREP) training, and yoga and sporting interactions.

"The harbour phase of SLINEX26 at Visakhapatnam featured professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, UNREP training, Yoga and sporting interactions between the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy," the Indian Navy posted on X on Monday.

"Capt PHSS Appuhamy, CO SLNS Sindurala, also called on RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, FOCEF, EasternSword, furthering professional dialogue and mutual understanding. The engagements enhanced interoperability, camaraderie and exchange of best practices," it added.

Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala arrived at Visakhapatnam on September 17 to participate in the joint exercise and was formally welcomed by the Indian Navy, adhering to naval traditions.

From the Indian Navy, INS Kavaratti, an indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Jyoti, the Fleet Tanker, participated in the exercise. The exercise reaffirms the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to a secure Indian Ocean Region, according to the Indian Navy.

"Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into an important forum for fostering maritime cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the two Navies," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Aligned with India's vision of MAHASAGAR, SLINEX-26 reinforces India’s commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive maritime environment and further consolidates the enduring maritime partnership between the two nations, it added.

--IANS

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