September 02, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Sher-e-Punjab T20: Ludhiana Lions etch 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings

Ludhiana Lions etch 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Wednesday. Photo credit: PCA

Mohali, Sep 2 (IANS) Ludhiana Lions achieved a convincing seven-wicket victory over Mohali Kings by chasing a target of 102 in only 8.3 overs during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, powered by Punjab Kings at I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The Lions delivered a strong bowling effort, dismissing Mohali Kings for only 101 runs. Mohali faced early difficulties, continuously losing wickets, and were at 43/6, making it challenging for the lower order to reach a competitive total.

Sohraab Dhaliwal maintained composure during his innings, scoring a steady 33 off 31 balls. However, he lacked sufficient support from his teammates, and ultimately, the Kings were bowled out.

Sahil Bhaskar was the leading bowler for Ludhiana, taking 3/14 in three overs. Krish Bhagat and Lovedeep Kharod contributed with two wickets each, maintaining constant pressure on the Kings throughout the innings.

Chasing 102, Ludhiana began strongly as openers Karteek Sharma and Abhijeet Garg aggressively faced the Mohali bowlers, forging a 54-run partnership for the first wicket in only 3.5 overs.

Karteek was notably aggressive, scoring 42 runs off just 15 balls before getting out. His rapid innings provided the Lions with a solid foundation and kept the run rate comfortably in check.

Ludhiana lost two more wickets quickly, briefly giving Mohali a chance to rally. However, Salil Arora and Arjun Rajput remained composed and completed the chase without any additional losses.

The pair formed an unbroken 31-run partnership, with Arora contributing a swift 35 not out from 12 balls. His aggressive batting helped the Lions reach 102/3 in only 8.3 overs, avoiding any late-stage drama.

Ludhiana’s bowlers laid the foundation for a convincing victory, with their top-order batting and a swift finish by Salil Arora sealing a dominant performance for the Lions.

--IANS

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