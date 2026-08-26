Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: ‘This league is vital for strengthening Punjab’s cricketing ecosystem’, says Mayank Markande

Chandigarh, Aug 26, 2026 (IANS) Mayank Markande is relishing the opportunity to represent Amritsar Soormas in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, with the Punjab spinner believing the tournament can play a significant role in strengthening the state’s cricketing ecosystem.

“It is a privilege to be part of Amritsar Soormas and contribute directly to Punjab’s premier T20 tournament. Having come through Punjab’s domestic system, playing in a league that unites the finest talent across the state while representing a historic city like Amritsar is deeply satisfying,” Markande said.

Markande believes the league can provide a crucial platform for players from across Punjab, particularly those emerging from the district and age-group systems. “Punjab has always produced match-winners, but a structured league format creates depth. It gives domestic performers, U-19 prospects, and district cricketers a regular spotlight, ensuring that talent from non-metro pockets gets scouted and fast-tracked into state and IPL teams,” he said.

The spinner also has high expectations from the Soormas, highlighting the squad’s balance and ability to adapt to different match situations. “We have a well-rounded squad capable of adapting to different pitch conditions and match situations. If we execute our bowling plans during critical phases and stay proactive in our run-chases, we are well positioned to make a serious run for the trophy,” Markande said.

As one of the senior players in the squad, Markande also sees an important role for himself in helping the younger spinners navigate the demands of T20 cricket. “On the field, my job is to control the middle overs, apply pressure through dot balls, and break partnerships. Off the field, I want to be approachable—sharing insights on field placements, variations, and reading pitch behaviour with the younger spinners so they feel fully supported,” he said.

With the league also serving as an important preparation platform ahead of the domestic season, Markande believes the intensity of T20 cricket will help sharpen his game. “Competitive T20 matches against top-quality batters offer the best possible match practice. It tests variations, bowling discipline, and game-awareness under pressure,” he said.

Markande also sees the opportunity for Punjab’s emerging players to share a dressing room with established names as one of the league’s biggest strengths, allowing young cricketers to learn from experience and accelerate their development.

For the Soormas, Markande believes the combination of dynamic leadership, explosive batting and bowling versatility can make them serious contenders. “Abhishek Sharma brings immense destructive power at the top, our middle order is packed with clean ball-strikers, and we have enough bowling variations to apply pressure across powerplays, middle overs, and at the death. That tactical balance makes us a formidable unit,” he said.

--IANS

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