Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas to meet Mohali Kings in opener

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas to lock horns with Mohali Kings in the opener when the two-week-long Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 kicks off at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali this Sunday.

Punjab's cricketing stars are ready to light the stage with intense rivalries and a showcase of the region's established and emerging talent in the league organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), which gets underway on August 30 and runs until September 13.

Six franchises will battle it out for the ultimate glory. The teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A comprises Mohali Kings, Fazilka Falcons and Jalandhar Warriors, while Group B consists of Bathinda Royals, Amritsar Soormas and Ludhiana Lions.

The tournament will open with an exciting clash between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings on August 30, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling edition of the league.

The action will continue on August 31, with Jalandhar Warriors beginning their campaign against Fazilka Falcons in the afternoon fixture. Later in the evening, Mohali Kings will take on Bathinda Royals as the teams look to make an early statement in the competition.

The fixtures will continue thick and fast, with Ludhiana Lions beginning their campaign against Bathinda Royals on September 1 in the afternoon.

With six teams competing against each other, every match will be crucial as the franchises look to secure a place in the knockout stage. At the end of the league phase, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals.

The race for the trophy will then reach its business end on September 12, when the two semi-finals will be played on the same day. The first semi-final will take place in the afternoon, followed by the second semi-final in the evening.

The first semifinal will be played between the team finishing at the top of Group A and the second-placed team in Group B. The second semifinal will see the Group B toppers take on the team finishing second in Group A.

The two victorious teams will then meet in the grand finale on September 13, with the winner lifting the coveted Sher-E-Punjab T20 League trophy.

With 27 matches scheduled across the tournament, the league will bring together some of Punjab's leading cricketers alongside a host of exciting young players looking to make their mark.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 - Teams

Fazilka Falcons

Amritsar Soormas

Bathinda Royals

Jalandhar Warriors

Ludhiana Lions

Mohali Kings

Live Telecast - Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD

Live Streaming - Sony LIV.

--IANS

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