Sher-E-Punjab T20: Gourav Choudhary’s brilliance helps Bathinda win campaign opener

Mohali, Aug 31 (IANS) Bathinda Royals kicked off their Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 with a win, beating Mohali Kings by seven wickets at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Monday.

The Royals chose to bowl first and quickly made an impact, causing Mohali Kings to fall to 34/3 by the seventh over. Gourav Choudhary took the initial breakthrough, getting Gurmehar Sara out for a duck on the very first ball.

Sumit Sharma then dismissed Manpreet Johal for 11 off 19 balls, followed by Anmolpreet Singh, who scored 8 off 10, putting Mohali in early trouble.

Captain Ramandeep Singh and Aryan Bhatia then steadied the innings with a crucial 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Bathinda continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals and kept the scoring under control.

Mohali Kings concluded their innings with a total of 176/9 in 20 overs. Gourav Choudhary and Sumit Sharma were the standout bowlers for the Royals, claiming three wickets each. Aryan Bhatia was the top scorer for Mohali, scoring 48 off 37 balls, supported by Ramandeep, who contributed significantly during the middle overs.

Chasing 177, Bathinda Royals initially struggled and were 54/3. However, Gourav Choudhary responded by taking charge with the bat.

Gourav teamed up with Ridham Satyawan and significantly altered the pace of the chase. They started slowly but later sped up, forcing the Mohali bowling attack to face increased pressure.

The pair formed an unbeaten 126-run partnership for the fourth wicket, enabling Bathinda to win comfortably.

Gourav spearheaded the effort with an impressive 76 off 45 balls, while Ridham offered valuable support with an unbeaten 51* off 40 balls.

The Royals achieved the target with three wickets remaining, thanks in large part to Gourav’s all-round performance, which was crucial in their impressive seven-wicket win.

--IANS

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