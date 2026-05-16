May 16, 2026 3:53 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur votes for John Abraham as the next James Bond: He has cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona

Shekhar Kapur votes for John Abraham as the next James Bond: He has cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor has shared his views on which one of the Bollywood hunks can be seen on the screen as the next James Bond.

Through his latest Tweet, the 'Masoom' maker voted for John Abraham as the next James Bond after Daniel Craig.

Shekhar pointed out that John's ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and praiseworthy acting skills make him a perfect candidate to be considered for the iconic role.

The 'Mr India' director further pointed out that the producers locked in Daniel Craig as James Bond after seeing his impressive performance in Elizabeth (1998), which was directed by Shekhar Kapur.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmaker wrote, "As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth (sic)."

The globally renowned spy series came into existence from Ian Fleming’s novels and ended up spanning 27 films.

The primary instalment in the acclaimed franchise "Dr. No" (1962), featuring Sean Connery, was made under the direction of Terence Young.

After this, Eon Productions went on to produce 25 films in the 'James Bond' franchise, with two non-Eon films— "Casino Royale" (1967) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983)— being outside the main series.

Over the years, several actors have stepped into the role of the beloved spy, including Sean Connery (1962–1967, 1971, 1983), David Niven (1967), George Lazenby (1969), Roger Moore (1973–1985), Timothy Dalton (1987–1989), Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002), and Daniel Craig (2006–2021).

On the other hand, helping Shekhar's claim, John has created a niche for himself in the action genre with movies such as "Pathaan", "Dhoom", and "Force".

--IANS

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