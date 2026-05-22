Rasika Dugal shares a peek into ‘Kartavya’ look test, shoot days with Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has shared a glimpse from the look test days to shooting with Saif Ali Khan and press days for her latest release “Kartavya”.

Sharing a photo dump on Instagram, the actress started with her look test for her character Varsha Malik. She then shared some glimpses of the shooting, monitoring, and night shoots done with Saif.

Rasika captioned the post: “Look tests. Night shoots. Press days. Shared jokes. And much laughter... #Kartavya . Thank you @justpulkit @castingchabbra. When we work together next... let's at least have a photo together!”

Kartavya is directed by Pulkit. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film follows a police officer who faces a moral dilemma when threats endanger his family, forcing him to choose between protecting his loved ones and honoring his oath to serve justice.

Rasika will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release. “Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

On the film front, Rasika was last seen in the black comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli by Anshuman Jha. The film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Zoha Rahman. It had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

--IANS

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