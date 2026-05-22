Hockey India announces Sweety Kujur-led women's squad for U18 Asia Cup

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-member women’s squad that will represent the country at the upcoming U18 Asia Cup. The prestigious continental tournament will take place from May 29 to June 6 in Kakamigahara, Japan.

The Indian side heads into the tournament after several weeks of preparation at the national camp in Bhopal, where the coaching staff led by Rani Rampal focused on building combinations, improving match fitness and sharpening tactical execution.

The tournament will serve as an opportunity for the young Indian squad, captained by Sweety Kujur, to test themselves against some of Asia’s strongest teams.

As part of the preparations, the Indian team played a four-match series against Australia in Bhopal, which the hosts ended with a confidence-boosting win.

Placed in Pool A, India will compete against Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. India will open their campaign against Malaysia on May 30, followed by the clash against Korea on May 31. The team will then conclude its pool-stage fixtures with the match against Singapore on June 2.

The top two teams from Pool A and B will progress to the semifinals scheduled on June 5, while the final will be played on June 6.

Commenting on the final squad for the tournament, coach Rani said, “This tournament is a fantastic platform for these young athletes to gain international exposure and understand the demands of high-pressure matches. We have focused heavily on fitness, tactical structure and team coordination over the past few weeks. The team is excited and motivated to represent the country, and our aim will be to play fearless hockey and challenge strongly for the title.”

Indian Women’s U-18 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mahak Parihar, Khili Kumari

Defenders: Sugan Sanga, Nilam Topno, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, Sulochani

Midfielders: Shruti Kumari, Diya, Sneha Davde, Rashmeen Kaur, Nammi Geetashree, Pushpa Manjhi

Forwards: Nousheen Naz, Sweety Kujur (captain), Priyanka Minz, Sandeepa Kumari, Nancy Saroha

--IANS

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