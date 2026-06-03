Shekhar Kapur reflects on his journey from going to school in a Tanga to now exploring AI

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur decided to reflect on his journey as a kid who used to go to his school in Delhi on a Tanga, to now being extremely invested in AI.

Remembering the school days, when he upgraded to a bicycle and used to travel from Nizamuddin to Barakhamba Road, Shekhar revealed that while on his way to school, he used to eat the jamuns from the trees on India Gate, constantly making him late for school.

The 'Mr India' maker wrote on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "I remember going to school in a Tonga in Delhi. Now heavily into AI. What a journey life has been .. I then graduated to bicycle. From Nizamuddin to Barakhamba road where my School was. Unfortunately on the way was India Gate. Full of Jamun and Shehtoot trees. How could you not shake the branches and eat the Jamun’s that fell off the trees ? Of course all the excuses of why I was late to school never worked… guess why? … How do you lie with a completely purple tongue? (sic)"

On the professional front, Shekhar is presently busy with the much-anticipated sequel, "Masoom: The New Generation", which will also star his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

The filmmaker has also joined forces with Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman for his next.

For those who do not know, the director and composer duo have previously worked together on multiple projects, such as "Elizabeth - The Golden Age", along with the musical theatre productions "Bombay Dreams and Why?".

Talking about revisiting the 'Masoom' world, Shekhar said, “For a long time, I have felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today’s world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them."

--IANS

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