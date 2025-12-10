December 10, 2025 2:26 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur reflects on creativity, spirituality and getting lost in Ladakh

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared a deeply philosophical note that blends spirituality, nature, and the essence of creativity.

Reflecting on his time in Ladakh, he shared a poignant meditation on losing and finding oneself. Shekhar compared his life’s journey to prayer flags fluttering in the wind. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “A million prayers fluttering in the winds. A prayer offered to the winds. A prayer offered to nature ..0ne day I’ll tell you a story of how I got lost in the vast mountain deserts of Ladakh .. well .. but before that .... for me getting lost is an active idea .. for how do you find your self unless you first lose yourself?

“.. for me getting lost is the greatest adventure of life .... to be truly lost till you find yourself .. only to be lost again .... it’s like breathing .. between who I am .. and who I am not .. I am .. I am not .. I am .. am I not ?.. like the prayer flag .. constantly fluttering in the winds.. I am .. and I am not .. at the same moment .... and from somewhere within this fluttering .. within the chaos of a million prayer flags .. arises .. or I hope arises .... creativity ..#love #buddhism #creativity,” added Kapur.

Interestingly, Shekhar Kapur is known for his meditative and thought-provoking notes. Lately, he has been speaking extensively about the use of AI and its growing impact on Bollywood. Just last month, he penned a reflective post raising concerns over AI’s rapid rise and what it could mean for the future of the industry.

On the professional front, Shekhar Kapur had confirmed the sequel of his iconic movie “Masoom” during a press conference at the 55th International Film Festival of India in New Delhi. He revealed that the script is complete and the film is set to begin production soon.

Along with bringing back Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original 1983 classic, the sequel will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in key roles.

