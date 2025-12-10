Rajat Bedi attends Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, paid a visit to the Attari-Wagah border.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his visit to the border. The actor attended the Beating Retreat ceremony at the border, and also exchanged pleasantries with the BSF jawans posted at the border, and clicked pictures with them.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he shared his experience of witnessing the event. He wrote, “The sheer power and precision displayed during the parade at the Attari-Wagah border was an absolutely unforgettable and awe-inspiring experience! My profound admiration and love goes out to the incredible BSF for their unwavering service to the nation, their valor and the exceptional hospitality extended to me during this visit! A deeply moving tribute to the guardians of our nation JAI HIND”.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah Border is a daily military ritual jointly conducted by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers. The ceremony is held every evening before sunset, and marks the formal closure of the international gate between the two nations. The ceremony features high-energy parade drills, coordinated stomping, rifle maneuvers, and the dramatic lowering of both national flags.

Soldiers from both sides display precision, discipline, and patriotic showmanship, drawing large crowds of spectators. Despite its competitive intensity, the ceremony symbolizes mutual respect and adherence to protocol, reinforcing the longstanding traditions governing this historic border checkpoint of Attari and Wagah.

Rajat reached Amritsar on December 6, 2025. At the time, he spoke to the media at the Amritsar airport, and described his visit as spiritual and emotional. He also added that because of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, which marked his comeback to the industry, not only he but his entire family has attained a celebrity status.

The actor also said that he would bow his head at the sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib. Rajat Bedi also stated that Sri Harmandir Sahib is not an ordinary religious place but a centre of spiritual peace.

