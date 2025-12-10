December 10, 2025 2:26 PM हिंदी

Vishal Dadlani mocks 10-hour ‘Vande Mataram’ debate in Parliament: India’s unemployment problem has been solved

Vishal Dadlani mocks 10-hour ‘Vande Mataram’ debate in Parliament: India’s unemployment problem has been solved

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to social media to mock Parliament following the 10-hour-long debate over Vande Mataram.

In an ironic tone, the singer highlighted the prolonged parliamentary session on Vande Mataram. Vishal criticized the parliament for spending 10 hours debating the song instead of focusing on more pressing issues. He sarcastically said that because of this long debate, problems like unemployment, the Indigo issue, and air pollution have supposedly been “solved,” pointing out that these real issues weren’t even discussed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal posted a video of him where he is heard saying, “Hello, brothers and sisters. I have good news for you. Yesterday, our parliament debated on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Vande Mataram is a very famous and well-known folk song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. People love it. It was debated in the parliament.”

He added, “And because of this debate, let me tell you, India's unemployment problem has been solved. The Indigo problem has been solved. The air pollution problem has been solved. Imagine! A debate was held on a poem for 10 hours. These things were not even mentioned, but all these things have been solved because of this debate. This debate costs Rs.2.5 lakh per minute of your tax money in the parliament. 10 hours means 600 minutes. Count it.”

Sharing the video, the music composer wrote in the caption, “Happy news for everyone!! And congratulations to India!”

For the unversed, during the Winter Session of Parliament, a 10-hour-long debate was held on the national song Vande Mataram, penned by the renowned Bengali poet and novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875.

December 8 marked the 150th anniversary of the iconic song. During the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about the cultural and historical significance of Vande Mataram.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Kapil Sharma reveals what will make season 4 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ unique

Kapil Sharma reveals what will make season 4 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ unique

Microsoft to bring over 15,000 employers, partners to India’s NCS platform

Microsoft to bring over 15,000 employers and partners to India’s NCS platform

Dinesh Karthik named mentor & batting coach of London Spirit Men at The Hundred

Dinesh Karthik named mentor & batting coach of London Spirit Men at The Hundred

'You lose elections, stop blaming ECI': Ravi Shankar Prasad to Cong in LS

'You lose elections, stop blaming ECI': Ravi Shankar Prasad to Cong in LS

Vehicle Loan AUM of India's NBFC projected to reach Rs 11 lakh crore by FY27: Report

Vehicle loan AUM of India's NBFCs to reach Rs 11 lakh crore by FY27: Report

India’s nuclear generation hits all-time high this year

India’s nuclear generation hits all-time high this year

Pakistan's Lahore ranked world's most polluted city

Pakistan's Lahore ranked world's most polluted city

Bangladesh health workers’ protest disrupts services as demands intensify

Bangladesh health workers’ protest disrupts services as demands intensify

Pakistan: PTI claims water cannons used to disperse protesters, calls it 'assault on constitutional rights'

Pakistan: PTI claims water cannons used to disperse protesters, calls it 'assault on constitutional rights'

Vishal Dadlani mocks 10-hour ‘Vande Mataram’ debate in Parliament: India’s unemployment problem has been solved

Vishal Dadlani mocks 10-hour ‘Vande Mataram’ debate in Parliament: India’s unemployment problem has been solved