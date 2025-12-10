Gwyneth Paltrow says she felt a lot of ‘loneliness’ in her 20s

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who enjoyed huge success early in her career, starring in movies such as Seven, Emma, and Sliding Doors, has talked about why she stepped away from Hollywood.

"I felt a lot of loneliness when I was doing it in my 20s. I didn’t know myself well yet, and I was travelling all the time. I needed to grow up and understand who I really was, and I got a lot of those answers through my family. Then I started a business," she told variety.com.

However, Paltrow opted to return to the film business after being offered a role in Marty Supreme, the new sports comedy-drama movie.

The actress explained: "Marty Supreme came about in an incredible way because our boys were going off (to college) and I was left with this feeling of shock and disbelief. Like, 'Who am I?'

"Then I met Josh Safdie and I knew this would be worthwhile. This felt like the movies we used to make in the ‘90s."

Paltrow previously starred in Proof in London's West End, and she'd love to appear in another play one day, reports femalefirst.com.

Asked about the possibility of starring in a play, Paltrow said: "I would love to. I promised my mother I would do a play at some point. "

Meanwhile, Paltrow previously said that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Oscar-winning film star has largely focused her attention on her lifestyle brand in recent years, and Gwyneth confessed that she "doesn’t love acting that much".

The movie star told SiriusXM: "I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person - who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out ... I sort of felt like, well, now, who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?"

--IANS

dc/