Shekhar Kapur on the popularity of 'Lakdi Ki Kathi’ across many generations: We had no idea

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has talked about the song “Lakdi Ki Kathi” from his 1983 film “Masoom” and shared that when the track was being made, he had no idea that he was creating something that was going to be popular for so many generations.

Taking to his X, formerly called Twitter, account, Shekhar re-shared a post about a baby, who is in deep sleep, waking up and dancing as the song “Lakdi Ki Kathi” played on the television.

The filmmaker commented: “Awww .. that is so cute .. when we did the song we had no idea we were creating something that was going g to be popular for so many generations !!”

The original song is picturised on child actors Urmila Matondkar, Aradhana and Jugal Hansraj. It was sung by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur and Vanita Mishra.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the song is from the film “Masoom” starring Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Saeed Jaffrey, Tanuja and Supriya Pathak. The film features Urmila Matondkar, Aradhana and Jugal Hansraj in their debuts as child actors.

“Masoom” is an adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel Man, Woman and Child, which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie Olangal and an American movie Man, Woman and Child.

The film follows a man named Devendra Kumar, whose family life is disrupted when he discovers he has an illegitimate child from a past affair. He brings the young boy, Rahul, home, but his wife, Indu, fails to accept the child.

Shekhar is currently busy with 'Masoom The Next Generation', a sequel to his 1983 film. The sequel will feature Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur as the core cast.

He recently spoke about working with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman for a song for the upcoming film.

He wrote on X: "Always exciting to watch him in a state of ecstasy as he is composing. A R Rahman and Sohaila Kapur ( lyrics) at a recording for songs for Masoom-the Next Generation.. Rahman is also Co Producing the film ..(sic)."

--IANS

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